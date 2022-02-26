ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €18.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at €15.06 ($17.11) on Friday. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of €8.63 ($9.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.68 ($17.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $762.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.12.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

