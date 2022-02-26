ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €18.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ADVA Optical Networking stock opened at €15.06 ($17.11) on Friday. ADVA Optical Networking has a fifty-two week low of €8.63 ($9.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.68 ($17.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $762.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.12.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.