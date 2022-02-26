Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 413,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,575. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 40,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $954,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,407 shares of company stock worth $1,190,974 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

