ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “
NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.
ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADiTx Therapeutics (ADTX)
