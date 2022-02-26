ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $995,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

