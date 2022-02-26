Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) PT Lowered to CHF 50

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adecco Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.71.

AHEXY opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

