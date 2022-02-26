Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.07

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 8518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,319,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,021,000 after buying an additional 47,975 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after buying an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.