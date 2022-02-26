Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NYSE AE opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $37.70.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
