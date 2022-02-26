Adams (LON:ADA) Trading Down 10.8%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA – Get Rating) dropped 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.14 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.14 ($0.10). Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 89,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.25.

Get Adams alerts:

About Adams (LON:ADA)

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.