Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,350 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,858,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

