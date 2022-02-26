Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after acquiring an additional 290,458 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,458,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,672,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,856,000 after acquiring an additional 482,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 448,919 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

