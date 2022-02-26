AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,240,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,855 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACRX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 236,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 162,855 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 272,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

