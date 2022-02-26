Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.33

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 5393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The company has a market cap of C$63.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The company has a current ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.75.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

