ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Austin D. Kim Sells 782 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $18,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 870,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,334. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $49.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,972,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 782,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 771,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.