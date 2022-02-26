Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.83.
ABEO opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $25.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.38.
About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.