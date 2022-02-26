Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.83.

ABEO opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $25.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,807,578 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,128,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

