A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $16.05. 457,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 224,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 26,965.00 to 30,355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19,078.00.

The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 29.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

