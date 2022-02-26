$82.33 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will report sales of $82.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.60 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $60.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $382.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.03 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after acquiring an additional 332,854 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NPTN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,459. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $815.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

