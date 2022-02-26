$74.99 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $74.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $311.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $319.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $332.23 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $338.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

