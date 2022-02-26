$697.77 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) to announce $697.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $677.00 million and the highest is $711.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $722.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on ZION shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $4.02 on Monday, hitting $70.99. 1,941,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

