$68.66 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $68.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $68.40 million. CalAmp posted sales of $81.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $296.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $296.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CAMP stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 24,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,510,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 238,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

