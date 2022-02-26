673,961 Shares in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 673,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NABL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NABL stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. N-able Inc has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that N-able Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

