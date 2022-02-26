$645.23 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) will announce $645.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.00 million and the lowest is $578.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

In related news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

UWMC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.38. 2,674,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.