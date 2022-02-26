$5.58 EPS Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will post $5.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.02. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55,700%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $12.87 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $15.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

EGLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

EGLE traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.50. 258,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,086. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $767.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,661,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

