3D Systems (DDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

3D Systems stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,326 shares of company stock valued at $403,432. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,947 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,145 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

