35,810 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after buying an additional 503,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,480,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after buying an additional 93,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,319,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after buying an additional 234,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after buying an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 107,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

