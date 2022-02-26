$29.03 Million in Sales Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to post $29.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.28 million and the lowest is $28.84 million. AcuityAds reported sales of $26.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $97.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $96.14 million to $98.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $117.71 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,513,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $368,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 171,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,150. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $165.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

