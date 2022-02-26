$268.39 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will post $268.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $270.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of ALHC stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 565,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,019. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $28.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $374,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

