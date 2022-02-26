2,625 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,385,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,586,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $155.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $132.00 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average is $156.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

