2,604 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,810,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $162.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

