23,558 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Teck Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after purchasing an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Teck Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,127 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in Teck Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,576,000 after purchasing an additional 502,143 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,976,000 after purchasing an additional 167,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Teck Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,114,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,438,000 after purchasing an additional 45,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

