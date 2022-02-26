21,583 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,327 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 206,196 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.96 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

