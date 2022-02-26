$207.80 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) to report $207.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.62 million and the highest is $225.00 million. Leslie’s reported sales of $192.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.66. 1,406,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,726. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

