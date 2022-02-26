$201.97 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) will report $201.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $201.70 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $191.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $755.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $765.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $800.73 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $825.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.25. 195,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,762. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,490 shares of company stock worth $635,409 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

