$2.69 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. WEC Energy Group also reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $9.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,189,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,837. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.95%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

