$2.64 EPS Expected for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $2.65. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,618,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

VSCO traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.01. 967,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,464. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.