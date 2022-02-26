$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. GameStop reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Shares of GME traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,428. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.39 and its 200 day moving average is $165.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. GameStop has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $348.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in GameStop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

