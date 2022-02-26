$19.23 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $19.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.97 million and the highest is $19.60 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $16.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $77.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.18 million to $78.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $89.71 million, with estimates ranging from $84.89 million to $93.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

ASPU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU remained flat at $$1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. 79,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

About Aspen Group (Get Rating)

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.