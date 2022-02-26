16,000 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ternium by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ternium by 117.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ternium by 101.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 65,638 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

