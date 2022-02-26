154,970 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,880 shares of company stock worth $1,303,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

