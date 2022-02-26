12,870 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Bought by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $59.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $67.29.
