127,256 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GXO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

NYSE GXO opened at $84.38 on Friday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

