1,257 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $201.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.49 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.82 and its 200 day moving average is $208.97.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

