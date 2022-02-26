12,027 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,027 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $88.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

