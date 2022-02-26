$120.20 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will announce $120.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Nautilus posted sales of $206.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $590.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

NYSE NLS opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 27.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 81.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

