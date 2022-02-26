10,682 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. Macquarie raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

NYSE MGM opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.35. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.