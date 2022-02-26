$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTEC.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in TTEC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,224,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC has a 1-year low of $68.83 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

