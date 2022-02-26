$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Service Co. International reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SCI traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,442. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,262,000 after purchasing an additional 591,626 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

