-$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.13) and the highest is ($0.87). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($2.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,664,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,441,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,151,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

