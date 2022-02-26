$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) to post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,432,000 after buying an additional 62,319 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,729,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,271,000 after buying an additional 146,902 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $95,257,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.48. 212,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $91.48.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.