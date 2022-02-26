$0.73 EPS Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. The stock had a trading volume of 840,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,058. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

