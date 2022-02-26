-$0.69 EPS Expected for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) to announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. Relay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on RLAY shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 835,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,451. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $499,865. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,389,000 after acquiring an additional 139,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 50,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.