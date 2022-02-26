$0.54 EPS Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

USM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 8.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 1,822.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USM stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.08. 177,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,387. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

